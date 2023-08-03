All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)1713.567
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1613.552½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1415.483
Reading (Philadelphia)1415.483
Hartford (Colorado)1216.4294
New Hampshire (Toronto)918.333
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1812.600
Akron (Cleveland)1713.5671
x-Erie (Detroit)1613.552
Bowie (Baltimore)1515.5003
Harrisburg (Washington)1416.4674
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1215.444
Wednesday's Games

Portland 3, Bowie 0

Harrisburg 10, Erie 3

Richmond 7, Altoona 0

New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 1

Akron 4, Somerset 2

Reading 8, Hartford 2

Thursday's Games

Altoona 6, Richmond 0

Erie 12, Harrisburg 4

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 0

Bowie 13, Portland 7

Akron 8, Somerset 2

Reading 5, Hartford 4

Friday's Games

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

