|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|12
|16
|.429
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|18
|.333
|6½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Wednesday's Games
Portland 3, Bowie 0
Harrisburg 10, Erie 3
Richmond 7, Altoona 0
New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 1
Akron 4, Somerset 2
Reading 8, Hartford 2
|Thursday's Games
Altoona 6, Richmond 0
Erie 12, Harrisburg 4
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 0
Bowie 13, Portland 7
Akron 8, Somerset 2
Reading 5, Hartford 4
|Friday's Games
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
