All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2617.605
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2418.571
Hartford (Colorado)2220.524
Reading (Philadelphia)2122.4885
New Hampshire (Toronto)1825.4198
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1428.33311½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2914.674
Bowie (Baltimore)2815.6511
Akron (Cleveland)2320.5356
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2320.5356
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1428.33314½
Harrisburg (Washington)1429.32615
Thursday's Games

Erie 4, Akron 1, 1st game

Erie 1, Akron 0, 2nd game

Altoona 8, Harrisburg 5

Binghamton 7, Richmond 4

Bowie 10, Somerset 2

Portland 3, Reading 1

Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4

Friday's Games

Altoona 6, Harrisburg 5

Akron 2, Erie 1

Richmond 8, Binghamton 4

Bowie 3, Somerset 2

Portland 6, Reading 3

Hartford 2, New Hampshire 1

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

