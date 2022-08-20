All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|18
|.571
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|20
|.524
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|18
|25
|.419
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|28
|.333
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|28
|15
|.651
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|23
|20
|.535
|6
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|23
|20
|.535
|6
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|14
|28
|.333
|14½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|29
|.326
|15
|Thursday's Games
Erie 4, Akron 1, 1st game
Erie 1, Akron 0, 2nd game
Altoona 8, Harrisburg 5
Binghamton 7, Richmond 4
Bowie 10, Somerset 2
Portland 3, Reading 1
Hartford 7, New Hampshire 4
|Friday's Games
Altoona 6, Harrisburg 5
Akron 2, Erie 1
Richmond 8, Binghamton 4
Bowie 3, Somerset 2
Portland 6, Reading 3
Hartford 2, New Hampshire 1
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
