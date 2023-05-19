|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|13
|.629
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|16
|.543
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|18
|17
|.514
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|17
|17
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|17
|18
|.486
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|10
|24
|.294
|8
|Thursday's Games
Harrisburg 4, Erie 2
Altoona 13, Bowie 11
Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2
Somerset 10, Reading 3
Akron 10, Richmond 2
Hartford 4, Portland 3, 12 innings
|Friday's Games
Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
