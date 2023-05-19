All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2313.639
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2213.629½
Hartford (Colorado)1916.543
New Hampshire (Toronto)1817.514
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1619.457
Reading (Philadelphia)1322.371
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)1917.528
Richmond (San Francisco)1817.514½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1717.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1718.486
Bowie (Baltimore)1024.2948
Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Erie 2

Altoona 13, Bowie 11

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2

Somerset 10, Reading 3

Akron 10, Richmond 2

Hartford 4, Portland 3, 12 innings

Friday's Games

Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you