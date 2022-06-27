All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|43
|26
|.623
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|31
|38
|.449
|13
|Portland (Boston)
|30
|39
|.435
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|40
|.420
|15
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|41
|.406
|16
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|40
|28
|.580
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|39
|29
|.580
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|38
|30
|.565
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|32
|36
|.478
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|29
|39
|.435
|10
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|41
|.391
|13
|Sunday's Games
Richmond 7, Portland 2
Erie 12, Bowie 5
Binghamton 7, Reading 6
Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 10 innings
Altoona 9, New Hampshire 6
Harrisburg 8, Akron 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
