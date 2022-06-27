All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4425.638
Hartford (Colorado)4326.6231
New Hampshire (Toronto)3138.44913
Portland (Boston)3039.43513
Reading (Philadelphia)2940.42015
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2841.40616
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)4028.580
Richmond (San Francisco)3929.580
Erie (Detroit)3830.5651
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3236.4787
Harrisburg (Washington)2939.43510
Bowie (Baltimore)2741.39113
Sunday's Games

Richmond 7, Portland 2

Erie 12, Bowie 5

Binghamton 7, Reading 6

Somerset 6, Hartford 5, 10 innings

Altoona 9, New Hampshire 6

Harrisburg 8, Akron 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you