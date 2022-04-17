All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)52.714
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)53.625½
Portland (Boston)43.571
Hartford (Colorado)34.4292
Reading (Philadelphia)36.3333
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)25.2863
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)53.625
Bowie (Baltimore)43.571
Akron (Cleveland)54.556
Erie (Detroit)44.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)44.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)35.3751
Saturday's Games

Bowie at Binghamton, ppd.

Akron 11, Reading 0, 7 innings, 1st Game

Akron 2, Reading 1 Akron, 8 innings, 2nd Game

Harrisburg 1, Portland 0

Richmond 8, Altoona 4

Somerset 6, Erie 0

Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd. to April 17

Sunday's Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

