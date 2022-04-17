All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Binghamton, ppd.
Akron 11, Reading 0, 7 innings, 1st Game
Akron 2, Reading 1 Akron, 8 innings, 2nd Game
Harrisburg 1, Portland 0
Richmond 8, Altoona 4
Somerset 6, Erie 0
Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd. to April 17
|Sunday's Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
