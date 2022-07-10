All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Friday's Games
Akron 8, Altoona 3, 1st game
Altoona 6, Arkon 5, 2nd game
Reading 4, Richmond 2, 10 innings
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset 3, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2
Portland 7, Binghamton 4
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg 5, Erie 2
Reading 6, Richmond 5
Akron 7, Altoona 3
Portland 11 Binghamton 5
Bowie 3, Somerset 2
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 4
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
