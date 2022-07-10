All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)92.818
Reading (Philadelphia)74.6362
Hartford (Colorado)56.4554
New Hampshire (Toronto)56.4554
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)56.4554
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)38.2736
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)73.700
Altoona (Pittsburgh)74.636½
Bowie (Baltimore)74.636½
Akron (Cleveland)46.4003
Harrisburg (Washington)38.273
x-Richmond (San Francisco)38.273
Friday's Games

Akron 8, Altoona 3, 1st game

Altoona 6, Arkon 5, 2nd game

Reading 4, Richmond 2, 10 innings

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset 3, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 2

Portland 7, Binghamton 4

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg 5, Erie 2

Reading 6, Richmond 5

Akron 7, Altoona 3

Portland 11 Binghamton 5

Bowie 3, Somerset 2

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 4

Sunday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

