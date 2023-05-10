All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)209.690
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1810.643½
Hartford (Colorado)1414.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)1414.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1315.464
Reading (Philadelphia)1117.393
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1612.571
Akron (Cleveland)1414.5002
Erie (Detroit)1415.483
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1314.481
Harrisburg (Washington)1315.4645
Bowie (Baltimore)819.296
Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire 14, Reading 2

Akron 12, Altoona 6, 11 innings

Somerset 8, Portland 4

Hartford 11, Binghamton 9

Erie 10, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 5, Bowie 1

Wednesday's Games

Akron 7, Altoona 2

Erie 1, Richmond 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2, 2nd game

Portland 6, Somerset 5

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2

Reading 6, New Hampshire 5

Thursday's Games

Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

