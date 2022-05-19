All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|21
|14
|.600
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|23
|.324
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|18
|.471
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|16
|19
|.457
|4
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|20
|.394
|6
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona 7, Richmond 5
Somerset 7, Reading 6
Portland 4, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire at Erie, ppd.
Akron 5, Binghamton 3
Hartford 6, Bowie 3
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Erie, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
