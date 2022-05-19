All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2311.676
Hartford (Colorado)2114.600
Portland (Boston)1718.486
New Hampshire (Toronto)1617.4856
Reading (Philadelphia)1619.457
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1123.32412
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2015.571
Richmond (San Francisco)2015.571
Erie (Detroit)1717.500
Harrisburg (Washington)1818.471
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1619.4574
Bowie (Baltimore)1320.3946
Wednesday's Games

Altoona 7, Richmond 5

Somerset 7, Reading 6

Portland 4, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire at Erie, ppd.

Akron 5, Binghamton 3

Hartford 6, Bowie 3

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Erie, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you