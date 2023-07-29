|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|10
|.600
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|13
|.435
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Friday's Games
Akron 5, Erie 3
Portland 12, Richmond 0
Binghamton 3 Reading 2
Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3
Hartford 13, New Hampshire 8
Somerset 10, Bowie 0
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg 13, Altoona 3
Akron 9, Erie 2
Richmond 4, Portland 3
Binghamton 3, Reading 1
Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd.
Somerset 10, Bowie 3
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Somerset at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
