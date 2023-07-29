All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)1610.615
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1510.600½
Hartford (Colorado)1113.4584
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1114.440
Reading (Philadelphia)1114.440
New Hampshire (Toronto)815.3487
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1610.615
x-Erie (Detroit)1411.560
Akron (Cleveland)1412.5382
Bowie (Baltimore)1313.5003
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1013.435
Harrisburg (Washington)1115.4235
Friday's Games

Akron 5, Erie 3

Portland 12, Richmond 0

Binghamton 3 Reading 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3

Hartford 13, New Hampshire 8

Somerset 10, Bowie 0

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg 13, Altoona 3

Akron 9, Erie 2

Richmond 4, Portland 3

Binghamton 3, Reading 1

Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd.

Somerset 10, Bowie 3

Sunday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Somerset at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

