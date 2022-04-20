All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Erie, ppd.
Portland 6, Binghamton 5
New Hampshire at Altoona, ppd.
Bowie 20, Akron 6
Harrisburg 12, Reading 5
Hartford 4, Somerset 0
|Wednesday's Games
Erie 6, Richmond 2
Binghamton 6, Portland 1
New Hampshire 4, Altoona 3, 10 innings
Bowie 5, Akron 0
Harrisburg 9, Reading 6, 12 innings
Somerset 5, Hartford 4
|Thursday's Games
Richmond at Erie, 2, 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
