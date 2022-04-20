All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)73.700
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)74.636½
Hartford (Colorado)56.455
Portland (Boston)56.455
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)46.4003
Reading (Philadelphia)38.273
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)74.636
Bowie (Baltimore)64.600½
Richmond (San Francisco)64.600½
Erie (Detroit)55.500
Akron (Cleveland)56.4552
Altoona (Pittsburgh)37.300
Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, ppd.

Portland 6, Binghamton 5

New Hampshire at Altoona, ppd.

Bowie 20, Akron 6

Harrisburg 12, Reading 5

Hartford 4, Somerset 0

Wednesday's Games

Erie 6, Richmond 2

Binghamton 6, Portland 1

New Hampshire 4, Altoona 3, 10 innings

Bowie 5, Akron 0

Harrisburg 9, Reading 6, 12 innings

Somerset 5, Hartford 4

Thursday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

