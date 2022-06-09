All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)3519.648
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3419.624½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2528.472
Portland (Boston)2430.44411
Reading (Philadelphia)2331.42612
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2033.37714½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)3123.574
Akron (Cleveland)3024.5561
Erie (Detroit)3024.5561
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2628.4815
Harrisburg (Washington)2331.4268
Bowie (Baltimore)2132.396
Wednesday's Games

Reading 6, Altoona 1, 1st game

Altoona 4, Reading 0, 2nd game

New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 1, 1st game

New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 2, 1st game

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game

Hartford 4, Portland 0

Somerset 2, Akron 1

Richmond 6, Erie 0

Thursday's Games

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 4

Somerset 4, Akron 3

Richmond 6, Erie 3

New Hampshire 9, Binghamton 5

Reading 1, Altoona 0

Friday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

