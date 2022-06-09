All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|19
|.624
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|25
|28
|.472
|9½
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|30
|.444
|11
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|31
|.426
|12
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|33
|.377
|14½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|24
|.556
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|24
|.556
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|23
|31
|.426
|8
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|32
|.396
|9½
|Wednesday's Games
Reading 6, Altoona 1, 1st game
Altoona 4, Reading 0, 2nd game
New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 1, 1st game
New Hampshire 2, Binghamton 1, 2nd game
Harrisburg 6, Bowie 2, 1st game
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game
Hartford 4, Portland 0
Somerset 2, Akron 1
Richmond 6, Erie 0
|Thursday's Games
Hartford 5, Portland 3
Harrisburg 6, Bowie 4
Somerset 4, Akron 3
Richmond 6, Erie 3
New Hampshire 9, Binghamton 5
Reading 1, Altoona 0
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.