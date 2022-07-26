All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|15
|.250
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|7
|14
|.333
|6½
|Sunday's Games
Altoona 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings
Hartford 10, Binghamton 6
Richmond 7, Bowie 6
New Hampshire 9, Portland 7
Erie 5, Akron 2
Somerset 7, Reading 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
Akron 8, Harrisburg 7
Erie 7, Reading 6, 10 innings
Somerset at Richmond, ppd.
Bowie 11, Altoona 5
Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2
Hartford 6, Portland 1
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.