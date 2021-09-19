All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|72
|47
|.605
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|67
|47
|.588
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|52
|55
|.486
|14
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|60
|.439
|19
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|48
|65
|.425
|21
|Hartford (Colorado)
|39
|79
|.331
|32½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|73
|46
|.613
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|73
|47
|.608
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|64
|55
|.538
|9
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|57
|56
|.504
|13
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|58
|59
|.496
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|42
|76
|.356
|30½
|Saturday's Games
Erie 8, Richmond 4
Portland 12, Hartford 5
New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2
Altoona 9, Bowie 2
Reading 5, Binghamton 2
Akron 5, Somerset 3
|Sunday's Games
Hartford 5, Portland 2
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4
Richmond 3, Erie 1
Bowie 7, Altoona 5
Akron 5, Somerset 4
Reading 4, Binghamton 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
TBD