All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)7247.605
Portland (Boston)6747.588
New Hampshire (Toronto)5255.48614
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)4760.43919
Reading (Philadelphia)4865.42521
Hartford (Colorado)3979.33132½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)7346.613
Bowie (Baltimore)7347.608½
Erie (Detroit)6455.5389
Richmond (San Francisco)5756.50413
Altoona (Pittsburgh)5859.49614
Harrisburg (Washington)4276.35630½
Saturday's Games

Erie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 12, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 9, Bowie 2

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Sunday's Games

Hartford 5, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 3, Erie 1

Bowie 7, Altoona 5

Akron 5, Somerset 4

Reading 4, Binghamton 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

TBD

