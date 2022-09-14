All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
y-second half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)3628.563
y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3231.508
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2935.4537
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2438.38711
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)4024.625
x-Pensacola (Miami)3230.5167
Mississippi (Atlanta)3032.4849
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2934.46010½
Tuesday's Games

Chattanooga 6, Tennessee 2

Birmingham 5, Rocket City 2

Biloxi 7, Pensacola 2

Montgomery 2, Mississippi 0

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

