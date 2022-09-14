|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|y-second half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|31
|.508
|3½
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|24
|38
|.387
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|32
|30
|.516
|7
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|30
|32
|.484
|9
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|29
|34
|.460
|10½
|Tuesday's Games
Chattanooga 6, Tennessee 2
Birmingham 5, Rocket City 2
Biloxi 7, Pensacola 2
Montgomery 2, Mississippi 0
|Wednesday's Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
