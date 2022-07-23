All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)119.550
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)119.550
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1010.5001
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)416.2007
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)155.750
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)128.6003
x-Pensacola (Miami)1010.5005
Biloxi (Milwaukee)713.3508
Friday's Games

Tennessee 10, Chattanooga 6

Rocket City 7, Birmingham 2

Mississippi 2, Montgomery 1

Biloxi 5, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Montgomery 2, Mississippi1, 10 innings

Tennessee 12, Chattanooga 6

Rocket City 5, Birmingham 1

Pensacola 7, Biloxi 5

Sunday's Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

