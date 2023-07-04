All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)43.571
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)33.500½
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)33.500½
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)34.4291
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)52.714
Biloxi (Milwaukee)34.4292
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)34.4292
x-Pensacola (Miami)34.4292
Monday's Games

Chattanooga 5, Tennessee 2, 1st game

Tennessee 15, Chattanooga 10, 2nd game

Rocket City at Birmingham, ppd.

Pensacola 9, Montgomery 0

Mississippi 6, Biloxi 2

Tuesday's Games

Biloxi 8, Pensacola 5

Birmingham 9, Tennessee 8

Mississippi 4, Montgomery 0, 6 innings

Chattanooga 8, Rocket City 3

Wednesday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

