All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)109.526
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)109.526
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)109.526
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)415.2116
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)154.789
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)118.5794
x-Pensacola (Miami)910.4746
Biloxi (Milwaukee)712.3688
Friday's Games

Tennessee 10, Chattanooga 6

Rocket City 7, Birmingham 2

Mississippi 2, Montgomery 1

Biloxi 5, Pensacola 1

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.

