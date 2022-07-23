|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|4
|15
|.211
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|11
|8
|.579
|4
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|9
|10
|.474
|6
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|7
|12
|.368
|8
|Friday's Games
Tennessee 10, Chattanooga 6
Rocket City 7, Birmingham 2
Mississippi 2, Montgomery 1
Biloxi 5, Pensacola 1
|Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Pensacola at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.
