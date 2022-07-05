All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)52.714
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)43.5711
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)34.4292
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)52.714
Mississippi (Atlanta)42.667½
x-Pensacola (Miami)24.333
Biloxi (Milwaukee)25.2863
Saturday's Games

Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 1st game

Montgomery 5, Pnesacola 4, 2nd game

Rocket City 11, Tennessee 9

Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 3

Mississippi 18, Biloxi 4

Sunday's Games

Chattanooga 10, Birmingham 6

Rocket City 4, Tennessee 2

Montgomery 4, Pensacola 1

Mississippi 8, Biloxi 5

Monday's Games

Montgomery 7, Biloxi 4

Pensacola at Mississippi, ppd.

Tennessee 9, Birmingham 5

Rocket City 3, Chattanooga 1

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

