|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Saturday's Games
Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 1st game
Montgomery 5, Pnesacola 4, 2nd game
Rocket City 11, Tennessee 9
Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 3
Mississippi 18, Biloxi 4
|Sunday's Games
Chattanooga 10, Birmingham 6
Rocket City 4, Tennessee 2
Montgomery 4, Pensacola 1
Mississippi 8, Biloxi 5
|Monday's Games
Montgomery 7, Biloxi 4
Pensacola at Mississippi, ppd.
Tennessee 9, Birmingham 5
Rocket City 3, Chattanooga 1
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
