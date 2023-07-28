All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)177.708
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1113.4586
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)914.391
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)815.348
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Pensacola (Miami)159.625
Biloxi (Milwaukee)1410.5831
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1211.522
Mississippi (Atlanta)815.348
Thursday's Games

Montgomery 19, Chattanooga 8

Rocket City 5, Tennessee 3

Pensacola 4, Mississippi 1

Biloxi 7, Birmingham 1

Friday's Games

Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montgomery at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you