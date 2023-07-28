|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|Thursday's Games
Montgomery 19, Chattanooga 8
Rocket City 5, Tennessee 3
Pensacola 4, Mississippi 1
Biloxi 7, Birmingham 1
|Friday's Games
Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Montgomery at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.
