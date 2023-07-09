All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)84.667
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)65.545
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)66.5002
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)38.273
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)65.545
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)65.545
x-Pensacola (Miami)66.500½
Biloxi (Milwaukee)57.417
Saturday's Games

Montgomery 5, Mississippi 2, 1st game

Mississippi 3, Montgomery 0, 2nd game

Tennessee 5, Birmingham 3

Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Chattanooga 4, Rocket City 0

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 7, Birmingham 1

Montgomery at Mississippi, ppd.

Pensacola 10, Biloxi 8

Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you