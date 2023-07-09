|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|8
|.273
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery 5, Mississippi 2, 1st game
Mississippi 3, Montgomery 0, 2nd game
Tennessee 5, Birmingham 3
Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Chattanooga 4, Rocket City 0
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee 7, Birmingham 1
Montgomery at Mississippi, ppd.
Pensacola 10, Biloxi 8
Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
|Wedesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.