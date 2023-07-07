|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|5
|.375
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Thursday's Games
Tennessee 3, Birmingham 0
Montgomery at Mississippi, ppd.
Chattanooga 24, Rocket City 3
Biloxi 10, Pensacola 4
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery at Mississippi, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.