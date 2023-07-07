All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)54.556
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)54.556
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)44.500½
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)35.3751
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)53.625
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)44.5001
x-Pensacola (Miami)45.444
Biloxi (Milwaukee)45.444
Thursday's Games

Tennessee 3, Birmingham 0

Montgomery at Mississippi, ppd.

Chattanooga 24, Rocket City 3

Biloxi 10, Pensacola 4

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montgomery at Mississippi, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

