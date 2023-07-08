|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Friday's Games
Tennessee 5, Birmingham 4
Montgomery 9, Mississippi 5
Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 4
Pensacola 10 Biloxi 3
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery at Mississippi, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
