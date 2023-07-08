All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)64.600
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)54.556½
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)55.5001
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)36.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)54.556
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)54.556
x-Pensacola (Miami)55.500½
Biloxi (Milwaukee)46.400
Friday's Games

Tennessee 5, Birmingham 4

Montgomery 9, Mississippi 5

Rocket City 5, Chattanooga 4

Pensacola 10 Biloxi 3

Saturday's Games

Montgomery at Mississippi, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

