|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|23
|.452
|3
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|14
|28
|.333
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|21
|21
|.500
|6
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|21
|21
|.500
|6
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 4, Rocket City 1, 1st game
Rocket City 8, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game
Montgomery 4, Biloxi 0
Mississippi 8, Pensacola 1
Birmingham 6, Tennessee 4
|Friday's Games
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Pensacola at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.