All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2220.524
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2220.524
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1923.4523
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1428.3338
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)2715.643
Mississippi (Atlanta)2220.5245
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2121.5006
x-Pensacola (Miami)2121.5006
Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 4, Rocket City 1, 1st game

Rocket City 8, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game

Montgomery 4, Biloxi 0

Mississippi 8, Pensacola 1

Birmingham 6, Tennessee 4

Friday's Games

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

