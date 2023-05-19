All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)1917.528
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1718.486
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)1719.4722
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1323.3616
South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)2412.667
Biloxi (Milwaukee)1917.5285
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1818.5006
Mississippi (Atlanta)1619.457
Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 2, Biloxi 0

Mississippi 8, Montgomery 0

Birmingham 6, Rocket City 0

Tennessee 5, Pensacola 4

Friday's Games

Biloxi at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Biloxi at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Tennessee at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

