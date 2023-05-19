|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|17
|18
|.486
|1½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|23
|.361
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|18
|18
|.500
|6
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 2, Biloxi 0
Mississippi 8, Montgomery 0
Birmingham 6, Rocket City 0
Tennessee 5, Pensacola 4
|Friday's Games
Biloxi at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Biloxi at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Tennessee at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.