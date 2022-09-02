|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|31
|.426
|9
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|19
|34
|.358
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|23
|30
|.434
|10½
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2
Rocket City 8, Biloxi 2
Birmingham 7, Montgomery 5, 11 innings
Tennessee 7, Mississippi 1
|Friday's Games
Pensacola at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Pensacola at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
