North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)3222.593
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2925.5373
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2331.4269
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1934.35812½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)3420.630
Mississippi (Atlanta)2726.509
x-Pensacola (Miami)2726.509
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2330.43410½
Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2

Rocket City 8, Biloxi 2

Birmingham 7, Montgomery 5, 11 innings

Tennessee 7, Mississippi 1

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pensacola at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

