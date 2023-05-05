All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)1410.583
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)1212.5002
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1113.4583
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1113.4583
South Division
WLPct.GB
Biloxi (Milwaukee)1410.583
Pensacola (Miami)1410.583
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1212.5002
Mississippi (Atlanta)816.3336
Thursday's Games

Birmingham 5, Chattanooga 3

Tennessee 19, Rocket City 2

Pensacola 6, Mississippi 3

Biloxi 7, Montgomery 5

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

