|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Pensacola (Miami)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|8
|16
|.333
|6
|Thursday's Games
Birmingham 5, Chattanooga 3
Tennessee 19, Rocket City 2
Pensacola 6, Mississippi 3
Biloxi 7, Montgomery 5
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
