North Division
WLPct.GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)101.000
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)101.000
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)01.0001
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)00.000
Mississippi (Atlanta)00.000
Pensacola (Miami00.000
Biloxi (Milwaukee)00.000
Thursday's Games

Birmingham 6, Tennessee 2

Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 3, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City,. 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City,. 7:35 p.m.

