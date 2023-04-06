|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pensacola (Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Thursday's Games
Birmingham 6, Tennessee 2
Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 3, 11 innings
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City,. 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City,. 7:35 p.m.
