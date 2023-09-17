|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|39
|30
|.565
|—
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|32
|37
|.464
|7
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|27
|42
|.391
|12
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|43
|.377
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|40
|28
|.588
|3½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|38
|30
|.559
|5½
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|29
|40
|.420
|15
|Saturday's Games
Tennessee 9, Rocket City 8, 11 innings
Pensacola 3, Mississippi 0
Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1
Birmingham 8, Chattanooga 6
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee 3, Rocket City 1
Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2
Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 4
Pensacola 6, Mississippi 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
