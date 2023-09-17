All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3930.565
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)3237.4647
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2742.39112
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2643.37713
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Montgomery (Tampa Bay)4425.638
Biloxi (Milwaukee)4028.588
x-Pensacola (Miami)3830.559
Mississippi (Atlanta)2940.42015
Saturday's Games

Tennessee 9, Rocket City 8, 11 innings

Pensacola 3, Mississippi 0

Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1

Birmingham 8, Chattanooga 6

Sunday's Games

Tennessee 3, Rocket City 1

Montgomery 7, Biloxi 2

Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 4

Pensacola 6, Mississippi 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

