All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)41.800
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)32.6001
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)23.4002
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)14.2003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Mississippi (Atlanta)32.600
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)32.600
Biloxi (Milwaukee)23.4001
x-Pensacola (Miami)23.4001
Friday's Games

Rocket City 7, Tennessee 5

Birmingham 10, Chattanooga 4

Montgomery 8, Pensacola 0

Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0

Saturday's Games

Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 1st game

Montgomery 5, Pnesacola 4, 2nd game

Rocket City 11, Tennessee 9

Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 3

Mississippi 18, Biloxi 4

Sunday's Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m.

Rocket City at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

