|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Friday's Games
Rocket City 7, Tennessee 5
Birmingham 10, Chattanooga 4
Montgomery 8, Pensacola 0
Mississippi 4, Biloxi 0
|Saturday's Games
Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 1st game
Montgomery 5, Pnesacola 4, 2nd game
Rocket City 11, Tennessee 9
Birmingham 7, Chattanooga 3
Mississippi 18, Biloxi 4
|Sunday's Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m.
Rocket City at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Biloxi, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Biloxi at Montgomery, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Birmingham, 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
