All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2819.596
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2621.5532
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2522.5323
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1829.38310
South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)2220.524
Mississippi (Atlanta)2324.489
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2223.489
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1723.4254
Wedesday's Games

Birmingham 14, Tennessee 5

Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 2

Pensacola 3, Biloxi 2

Montgomery 7, Mississippi 5

Thursday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you