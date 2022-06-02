|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|25
|22
|.532
|3
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|29
|.383
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|23
|24
|.489
|1½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|22
|23
|.489
|1½
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|17
|23
|.425
|4
|Wedesday's Games
Birmingham 14, Tennessee 5
Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 2
Pensacola 3, Biloxi 2
Montgomery 7, Mississippi 5
|Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
