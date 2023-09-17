All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3830.559
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)3236.4716
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2741.39711
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2543.36813
South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Montgomery (Tampa Bay)4325.632
Biloxi (Milwaukee)4027.597
x-Pensacola (Miami)3730.552
Mississippi (Atlanta)2939.42614
Saturday's Games

Tennessee 9, Rocket City 8, 11 innings

Pensacola 3, Mississippi 0

Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1

Birmingham 8, Chattanooga 6

Sunday's Games

Rocket City at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 2:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

