|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|30
|.559
|—
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|32
|36
|.471
|6
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|27
|41
|.397
|11
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|43
|.368
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|43
|25
|.632
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|40
|27
|.597
|2½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|37
|30
|.552
|5½
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|29
|39
|.426
|14
|Saturday's Games
Tennessee 9, Rocket City 8, 11 innings
Pensacola 3, Mississippi 0
Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1
Birmingham 8, Chattanooga 6
|Sunday's Games
Rocket City at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 2:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.