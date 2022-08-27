|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|24
|.510
|3
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|28
|.429
|7
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|15
|32
|.319
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|26
|22
|.542
|4½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Thursday's Games
Montgomery 13, Pensacola 1, 1st game
Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 2nd game
Chattanooga at Biloxi, ppd., 1st game
Chattanooga at Biloxi, ppd,, 2nd game
Rocket City 3, Tennessee 2
Mississippi 9, Birmingham 2
|Friday's Games
Chattanooga 4, Biloxi 2, 1st game
Biloxi 11, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game
Tennessee 6, Rocket City 2
Pensacola 6, Montgomery 1
Mississippi 6, Birminghan 5
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Rocket City at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Birminghan, 7:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Biloxi, 2, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Rocket City at Tennessee, 2:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Birminghan, 5 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Biloxi, 2, 6:05 p.m.<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.