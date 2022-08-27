All Times EDT
North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2821.571
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2524.5103
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2128.4297
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1532.31912
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)3118.633
Mississippi (Atlanta)2622.542
x-Pensacola (Miami)2424.500
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2324.4897
Thursday's Games

Montgomery 13, Pensacola 1, 1st game

Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, 2nd game

Chattanooga at Biloxi, ppd., 1st game

Chattanooga at Biloxi, ppd,, 2nd game

Rocket City 3, Tennessee 2

Mississippi 9, Birmingham 2

Friday's Games

Chattanooga 4, Biloxi 2, 1st game

Biloxi 11, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game

Tennessee 6, Rocket City 2

Pensacola 6, Montgomery 1

Mississippi 6, Birminghan 5

Saturday's Games

Montgomery at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Birminghan, 7:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Biloxi, 2, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rocket City at Tennessee, 2:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Birminghan, 5 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Biloxi, 2, 6:05 p.m.<

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you