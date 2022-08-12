|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|16
|.556
|—
|x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|20
|.444
|4
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|13
|23
|.361
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|18
|18
|.500
|4
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 2, Montgomery 1, 1st game
Montgomery 8, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game
Tennessee 1, Mississippi 0
Pensacola 5, Birmingham 4
Rocket City 3, Biloxi 1
|Friday's Games
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.
Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
