North Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2016.556
x-Rocket City (L.A. Angels)1917.5281
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1620.4444
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)1323.3617
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)2214.611
Mississippi (Atlanta)1917.5283
Biloxi (Milwaukee)1818.5004
x-Pensacola (Miami)1719.4725
Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 2, Montgomery 1, 1st game

Montgomery 8, Chattanooga 5, 2nd game

Tennessee 1, Mississippi 0

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 4

Rocket City 3, Biloxi 1

Friday's Games

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Montgomery at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Rocket City at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

