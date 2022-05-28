|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|18
|.571
|1
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|28
|.349
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|21
|22
|.488
|1½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|20
|21
|.488
|1½
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|15
|21
|.417
|4
|Friday's Game
Rocket City 7, Tennessee 6, 1st game
Rocket City 8, Tennessee 3, 2nd game
Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 1
Mississippi 19, Pensacola 6
Biloxi 9, Montgomery 7
|Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.
