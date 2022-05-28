All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2517.595
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2418.5711
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2419.558
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1528.34910½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)2018.526
Mississippi (Atlanta)2122.488
Biloxi (Milwaukee)2021.488
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1521.4174
Friday's Game

Rocket City 7, Tennessee 6, 1st game

Rocket City 8, Tennessee 3, 2nd game

Chattanooga 4, Birmingham 1

Mississippi 19, Pensacola 6

Biloxi 9, Montgomery 7

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:05 p.m.

