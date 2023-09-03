|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|30
|27
|.526
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|26
|31
|.456
|6
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|36
|.368
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|33
|23
|.589
|½
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|29
|27
|.518
|4½
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|22
|35
|.386
|12
|Saturday's Games
Montgomery 4, Birmingham 2, 1st game
Montgomery 1, Birmingham 0, 2nd game
Biloxi 7, Tennessee 5
Rocket City 4, Mississippi 2
Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2
|Sunday's Games
Biloxi 7, Tennessee 3
Montgomery 14, Birmingham 0
Pensacola 5, Chattanooga 3
Mississippi 6, Rocket City 0
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Pensacola at Rocket City, 7:05 p.m.
Chattanooga at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Brimingham, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Pensacola 5, Rocket City 3
Montgomery 14, Chattanooga 0
Mississippi 6, Tennessee 0
Biloxi 7, Brimingham 3
