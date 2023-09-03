All Times EDT
North Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)3225.561
x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)3027.5262
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2631.4566
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)2136.36811
South Division
WLPct.GB
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)3423.596
Biloxi (Milwaukee)3323.589½
x-Pensacola (Miami)2927.518
Mississippi (Atlanta)2235.38612
Saturday's Games

Montgomery 4, Birmingham 2, 1st game

Montgomery 1, Birmingham 0, 2nd game

Biloxi 7, Tennessee 5

Rocket City 4, Mississippi 2

Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2

Sunday's Games

Biloxi 7, Tennessee 3

Montgomery 14, Birmingham 0

Pensacola 5, Chattanooga 3

Mississippi 6, Rocket City 0

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pensacola at Rocket City, 7:05 p.m.

Chattanooga at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Brimingham, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pensacola 5, Rocket City 3

Montgomery 14, Chattanooga 0

Mississippi 6, Tennessee 0

Biloxi 7, Brimingham 3

