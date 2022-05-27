|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|23
|17
|.575
|1
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|23
|19
|.548
|2
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|27
|.366
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|19
|21
|.475
|2½
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|15
|20
|.429
|4
|Thursday's Games
Chattanooga 7, Birmingham 5
Tennessee 10, Rocket City 1
Mississippi 13, Pensacola 9
Biloxi 4, Montgomery 3, 10 innings
|Friday's Game
Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 5 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Montgomery at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.
