All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)2416.600
Rocket City (L.A. Angels)2317.5751
Chattanooga (Cincinnati)2319.5482
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)1527.36610
South Division
WLPct.GB
Pensacola (Miami)2017.541
Mississippi (Atlanta)2022.476
Biloxi (Milwaukee)1921.475
Montgomery (Tampa Bay)1520.4294
Thursday's Games

Chattanooga 7, Birmingham 5

Tennessee 10, Rocket City 1

Mississippi 13, Pensacola 9

Biloxi 4, Montgomery 3, 10 innings

Friday's Game

Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 5 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tennessee at Rocket City, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 2:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Montgomery at Biloxi, 6:05 p.m.

