|All Times EDT
|North Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|x-Pensacola (Miami)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Tuesday's Games
Biloxi 8, Pensacola 5
Birmingham 9, Tennessee 8
Mississippi 4, Montgomery 0, 6 innings
Chattanooga 8, Rocket City 3
|Wednesday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Birmingham at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
