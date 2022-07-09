|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|Friday's Games
Wichita 6, Amarillo 4, 11 innings
Frisco 10, San Antonio 7, 12 innings
Tulsa 3, NW Arkansas 2
Midland 6, Corpus Christi 3
Springfield 8, Arkansas 2
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo 6, Wichita 3
NW Arkansas 6, Tulsa 3
Frisco 6, San Antonio 0
Midland 6, Corpus Christi 2
Arkansas 5, Springfield 2
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.