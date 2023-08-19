All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2321.523
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2221.512½
Springfield (St. Louis)2123.4772
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1825.419
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1727.3866
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2717.614
Midland (Oakland)2519.5682
Corpus Christi (Houston)2321.5234
Frisco (Texas)2321.5234
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2024.4557
Friday's Games

San Antonio 1, Midland 0

Tulsa 12, Frisco 10

Corpus Christi 9, NW Arkansas 8

Wichita 5, Springfield 4

Amarillo 6, Arkansas 5

Saturday's Games

Springfield 11, Wichita 2

Midland 8, San Antonio 1

Tulsa 10, Frisco 4

Corpus Christi 7, NW Arkansas 5

Arkansas 7, Amarillo 5

Sunday's Games

Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you