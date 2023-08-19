|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|23
|21
|.523
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|22
|21
|.512
|½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|21
|23
|.477
|2
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|18
|25
|.419
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|27
|.386
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|19
|.568
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|23
|21
|.523
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|21
|.523
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|20
|24
|.455
|7
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 1, Midland 0
Tulsa 12, Frisco 10
Corpus Christi 9, NW Arkansas 8
Wichita 5, Springfield 4
Amarillo 6, Arkansas 5
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 11, Wichita 2
Midland 8, San Antonio 1
Tulsa 10, Frisco 4
Corpus Christi 7, NW Arkansas 5
Arkansas 7, Amarillo 5
|Sunday's Games
Midland at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.