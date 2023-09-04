|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|32
|25
|.561
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|28
|29
|.491
|4
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|24
|32
|.429
|7½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|35
|.386
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|30
|27
|.526
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|29
|.500
|5½
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|29
|.491
|6
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 4, San Antonio 3
Amarillo 17, Midland 7
Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5
Arkansas 4, Tulsa 1
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 4
|Monday's Games
NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 3
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
