All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3225.561
Springfield (St. Louis)2928.5093
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2829.4914
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2432.429
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2235.38610
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3423.596
Midland (Oakland)3027.5264
Corpus Christi (Houston)2928.5095
Frisco (Texas)2929.500
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2829.4916
Sunday's Games

Wichita 4, San Antonio 3

Amarillo 17, Midland 7

Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5

Arkansas 4, Tulsa 1

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 4

Monday's Games

NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 3

Tuesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Chrisit, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkasas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

