All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)41800
x-Arkansas (Seattle)32.6001
Springfield (St. Louis)23.4002
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)13.250
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)14.2003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)501.000
Amarillo (Arizona)31.750
x-San Antonio (San Diego)32.6002
Frisco (Texas)23.4003
Corpus Christi (Houston)05.0005
Saturday's Games

Wichita 6, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 2, Frisco 1

Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Amarillo 12, Tulsa 9

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas 7, Wichita 4

Midland 4, Corpus Christi 3

Frisco 6, San Antonio 4

Springfield 5, Arkansas 4

Tulsa at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday's Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you