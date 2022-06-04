All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2819.596
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2820.583½
Arkansas (Seattle)2524.5104
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2325.479
Springfield (St. Louis)2029.4089
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2722.551
San Antonio (San Diego)2623.5311
Midland (Oakland)2326.4695
Amarillo (Arizona)2227.4495
Corpus Christi (Houston)2128.4296
Friday's Games

Frisco 2, Wichita 1

Arkansas 7, Springfield 3

Tulsa 8, San Antonio 4

Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 8, Amarillo 6

Saturday's Games

Frisco at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Springfield at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

