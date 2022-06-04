|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|20
|.583
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|25
|24
|.510
|4
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|29
|.408
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|26
|23
|.531
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|27
|.449
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|21
|28
|.429
|6
|Friday's Games
Frisco 2, Wichita 1
Arkansas 7, Springfield 3
Tulsa 8, San Antonio 4
Corpus Christi 5, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 8, Amarillo 6
|Saturday's Games
Frisco at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at San Antonio, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Springfield at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
