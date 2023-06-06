All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3516.686
Arkansas (Seattle)3219.6273
Springfield (St. Louis)2328.45112
Wichita (Minnesota)2129.42013½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2031.39215
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)2724.529
Midland (Oakland)2625.5101
Corpus Christi (Houston)2526.4902
Amarillo (Arizona)2328.4514
Frisco (Texas)2228.440
Sunday's Games

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 10 innings

Arkansas 3, Midland 2, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 2

Frisco 8, San Antonio 7

Springfield 6, Amarillo 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

