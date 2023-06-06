|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|32
|19
|.627
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|23
|28
|.451
|12
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|21
|29
|.420
|13½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|20
|31
|.392
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|27
|24
|.529
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|25
|.510
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|26
|.490
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|23
|28
|.451
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|28
|.440
|4½
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 10 innings
Arkansas 3, Midland 2, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 3, NW Arkansas 2
Frisco 8, San Antonio 7
Springfield 6, Amarillo 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.