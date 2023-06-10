|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|35
|21
|.625
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|27
|29
|.482
|10
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|22
|33
|.400
|14½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|21
|35
|.375
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|31
|25
|.554
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|28
|28
|.500
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|27
|29
|.482
|4
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|30
|.464
|5
|Frisco (Texas)
|25
|30
|.455
|5½
|Friday's Games
Amarillo 7, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 8, Frisco 3
Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4
NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 2
San Antonio 5, Wichita 4
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3
Amarillo 13, Midland 10
Frisco 9, Corpus Christi 4
Tulsa 11, Arkansas 2
San Antonio 5, Wichita 3
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
