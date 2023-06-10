All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3719.661
Arkansas (Seattle)3521.6252
Springfield (St. Louis)2729.48210
Wichita (Minnesota)2233.40014½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2135.37516
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3125.554
Amarillo (Arizona)2828.5003
Corpus Christi (Houston)2729.4824
Midland (Oakland)2630.4645
Frisco (Texas)2530.455
Friday's Games

Amarillo 7, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 8, Frisco 3

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4

NW Arkansas 6, Springfield 2

San Antonio 5, Wichita 4

Saturday's Games

Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3

Amarillo 13, Midland 10

Frisco 9, Corpus Christi 4

Tulsa 11, Arkansas 2

San Antonio 5, Wichita 3

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you