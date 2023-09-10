|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|35
|28
|.556
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|34
|29
|.540
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|31
|31
|.500
|3½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|25
|37
|.403
|9½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|41
|.349
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|34
|29
|.540
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|33
|30
|.524
|6
|Frisco (Texas)
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|30
|33
|.476
|9
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 8, Tulsa 3
San Antonio 7, Midland 4
NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 4
Corpus Christi 7, Wichita 3
Amarillo 5, Arkansas 3
|Sunday's Games
Midland 3, San Antonio 0
Wichita 3, Corpus Christi 2
Amarillo 6, Arkansas 5
Springfield 4, Tulsa 3
Frisco 11, NW Arkasas 2
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 2, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
