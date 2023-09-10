All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)3528.556
Wichita (Minnesota)3429.5401
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)3131.500
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2537.403
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2241.34913
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3924.619
Midland (Oakland)3429.5405
Corpus Christi (Houston)3330.5246
Frisco (Texas)3132.4928
x-San Antonio (San Diego)3033.4769
Saturday's Games

Springfield 8, Tulsa 3

San Antonio 7, Midland 4

NW Arkasas 7, Frisco 4

Corpus Christi 7, Wichita 3

Amarillo 5, Arkansas 3

Sunday's Games

Midland 3, San Antonio 0

Wichita 3, Corpus Christi 2

Amarillo 6, Arkansas 5

Springfield 4, Tulsa 3

Frisco 11, NW Arkasas 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 2, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

