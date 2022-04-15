All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)52.714
Arkansas (Seattle)53.625½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)34.4292
Springfield (St. Louis)35.375
Wichita (Minnesota)25.2863
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)61.857
Midland (Oakland)43.5712
Amarillo (Arizona)34.4293
Corpus Christi (Houston)34.4293
San Antonio (San Diego)25.2864
Thursday's Games

Arkansas 3, Springfield 2

Midland 3, Corpus Christi 1

Amarillo 7, Tulsa 4

Frisco 6, San Antonio 3

Wichita 7, NW Arkansas 1

Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 15, Midland 11, 12 innings

Tulsa 4, Amarillo 3

Frisco 7, San Antonio 3

Wichita 4, NW Arkansas 2

Arkansas 6, Springfield 5

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., 1st Game

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.. 2nd Game

Corpus Christi at Midland, 6 p.m., 1st Game

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m., 2nd Game

Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m., 1st Game

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

