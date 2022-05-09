|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|14
|13
|.519
|2½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|11
|16
|.407
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa 7, Wichita 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Amarillo 18, Midland 9
Frisco 8, Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 6
NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Frisco at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.