North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)1610.615
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1511.5771
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1413.519
Arkansas (Seattle)1215.444
Springfield (St. Louis)1116.407
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)1710.630
Amarillo (Arizona)1413.5193
Midland (Oakland)1314.4814
Corpus Christi (Houston)1116.4076
San Antonio (San Diego)1116.4076
Sunday's Games

Tulsa 7, Wichita 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Amarillo 18, Midland 9

Frisco 8, Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 9, San Antonio 6

NW Arkansas 9, Springfield 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Frisco at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

