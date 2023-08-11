|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|19
|18
|.514
|½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|17
|20
|.459
|2½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|24
|.351
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|18
|19
|.486
|4
|Thursday's Games
Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 0
Midland 9, Arkansas 8
San Antonio 14, Springfield 9, 11 innings
Amarillo 7, Tulsa 4
NW Arkansas 10, Wichita 6
|Friday's Games
San Antonio 15, Springfield 5, 1st game
Springfield 4, San Antonio 1, 2nd game
Midland 13, Arkansas 4
Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1
Tulsa, 5, Amarillo 1
NW Arkansas 8, Wichita 7
|Saturday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Arkansas at Midland, 2 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
