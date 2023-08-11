All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1917.528
Springfield (St. Louis)1918.514½
Wichita (Minnesota)1720.459
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1620.4443
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1324.351
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2215.595
Frisco (Texas)2215.595
Corpus Christi (Houston)1918.5143
Midland (Oakland)1918.5143
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1819.4864
Thursday's Games

Frisco 5, Corpus Christi 0

Midland 9, Arkansas 8

San Antonio 14, Springfield 9, 11 innings

Amarillo 7, Tulsa 4

NW Arkansas 10, Wichita 6

Friday's Games

San Antonio 15, Springfield 5, 1st game

Springfield 4, San Antonio 1, 2nd game

Midland 13, Arkansas 4

Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1

Tulsa, 5, Amarillo 1

NW Arkansas 8, Wichita 7

Saturday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arkansas at Midland, 2 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

