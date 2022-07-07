All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)53.625
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)44.5001
Springfield (St. Louis)44.5001
Wichita (Minnesota)44.5001
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)26.2503
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)62.750
Amarillo (Arizona)53.6251
Frisco (Texas)53.6251
Corpus Christi (Houston)35.3753
x-San Antonio (San Diego)26.2504
Tuesday's Games

Frisco 10, San Antonio 1

Wednesday's Games

Springfield 9, Arkansas 5

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 6

Amarillo 4, Wichita 2

NW Arkansas 12, Tulsa 4

Thursday's Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

