|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Tuesday's Games
Frisco 10, San Antonio 1
|Wednesday's Games
Springfield 9, Arkansas 5
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 6
Amarillo 4, Wichita 2
NW Arkansas 12, Tulsa 4
|Thursday's Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
