|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|36
|24
|.600
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|31
|29
|.517
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|31
|29
|.517
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|35
|.417
|11
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|24
|36
|.400
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|32
|26
|.552
|1½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|29
|30
|.492
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|28
|32
|.467
|6½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas 13, Amarillo 4
Springfield 6, San Antonio 3
Frisco 4, Tulsa 3
Midland at Corpus Christi, ppd.
NW Arkansas 6, Wichita 3
|Friday's Games
Midland at Corpus Christi, 2, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.
