All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3624.600
Arkansas (Seattle)3129.5175
Springfield (St. Louis)3129.5175
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2535.41711
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2436.40012
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)3425.576
Midland (Oakland)3226.552
Amarillo (Arizona)2930.4925
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2832.467
Corpus Christi (Houston)2731.466
Thursday's Games

Arkansas 13, Amarillo 4

Springfield 6, San Antonio 3

Frisco 4, Tulsa 3

Midland at Corpus Christi, ppd.

NW Arkansas 6, Wichita 3

Friday's Games

Midland at Corpus Christi, 2, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 5:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Springfield, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you